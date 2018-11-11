BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Veteran's Day celebrations continue in western Mass.
Several parades and ceremonies were held Sunday to show honor and appreciation to all the veterans who have served our country.
The community of Belchertown gathered on the town common to celebrate.
On the town common stands a wall with the names of the veterans who have since passed.
Community members gathered at 9:30 Sunday morning for a ceremony that remembered the fallen and honored the brave.
Following the ceremony, a ceremony was held in the Veterans Memorial Auditorium at the Belchertown High School.
