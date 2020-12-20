BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The holiday season has arrived with Santa making his way to western Mass. very soon. Though this Christmas season is looking different than ever before due to the coronavirus pandemic, that's not stopping one local neighborhood from spreading their holiday cheer.
"When we're told we got to decorate the horse stalls, we were so excited, and we never got to believe it," said Belchertown resident Tammi Wortham.
From lights to Christmas trees and snowmen, a friendly neighborhood in Belchertown decided to take on the holiday season in a unique way this year.
"It's been a difficult year for a lot of people, and one of the things we wanted to do was bring that Christmas cheer to the neighborhood," Wortham added.
Wortham, who owns a barn in Belchertown, realized she has all of these empty stalls in her barn and wanted to fill them, but not necessarily with horses.
"So we offered up each of our stalls to each of our neighbors to decorate and bring their kids to enjoy this incredible time," she explained. "We decorated the Santa Clause one."
From Thanksgiving to the week before Christmas, each family came up with their creative idea and went to work.
"They would sneak in here every weekend, cover the barn so they wouldn't know what they were doing," Wortham explained.
From Santa and Mrs. Claus room to the beach style Christmas theme to the angel stall, to the incredible Grinch, and more.
"A local third-grade class did a stall behind us where everything in it was all done by hand, all done by the student," Wortham said.
This weekend, the moment they've been waiting for, everyone got to show off their work.
"Oh, we were like, 'Oh, my!' Everyone's so good! It was like amazing!" she said.
After the unveiling of each stall here, each person cast in their vote and decided who won this year's Christmas competition.
[So Michael, you were selected the winners?]
"Yes, we were," said Belchertown resident Michael Knodler.
"The Grinch Who Stole Christmas" also stole the majority of votes.
"Our granddaughter, Morgan, came up with a lot of what you see inside there. Once we came up with the ideas, it was, kind of, my take to start assembling some of the things that we made to bring in the theme of Christmas," Knodler explained.
While Knodler and his family took home the Christmas prize, he told Western Mass News how exciting the event was for everyone.
"It was just remarkable to see the kids. And not only did we have this here, but outside we had sledding, there was a bonfire, so it was a nice atmosphere," he said.
[Did you ask the little ones if they want to do this next year, and are you going to go all out next year?]
"Yes!" he said.
