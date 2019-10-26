BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Belchertown family got the surprise of a lifetime this morning, all while Western Mass News' cameras were rolling.
The objective behind the corn maze at the Austin family farm is simple.
Weave your way through the paths, maybe take a wrong turn here or there on your way to the bell, which you can triumphantly ring at the end.
"I'm very excited for it and nervous at the same time," Staff Sgt. Christine Brown tells us.
But the Belchertown maze has something more exciting waiting behind the rows for one Belchertown family.
"It's been so hard to try to keep it a secret," stated Staff Sgt. Brown.
Staff Sgt. Christine Brown is home on leave after being stationed in Jordan, but her daughters, Amelia, Abby, and Audrey, don't know that yet.
"We're looking for a bell. I think that's another clue," Staff Sgt. Brown's husband, Paul Brown, said.
"Hi mommy!" Staff Sgt. Brown's children exclaimed.
"It's amazing. It's been about five months since they've seen their mother," explained Paul.
A surprise organized with help from the Austin family, a group of siblings all too willing to orchestrate the homecoming they never had.
"Our oldest brother, Michael, was killed in Vietnam in 1971, so, you know, it's a very bittersweet situation for us and really resonates," says Eileen Austin.
Staff Sgt. Brown is home for ten days before she has to go back.
In that time, they're looking forward to trick-or-treating and just spending time together as a family.
"It has been hard. We just try to take it one day at a time," continued Christine.
"Daddy kind of set it up," added Paul.
The Brown family reunited at last in a place where most people get lost that has a nice ring to it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.