BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire and police officials are on scene of a working fire at a home on Rockrimmon Street.
Details remain limited at this time, but police officials on scene tell us that everyone inside the home made it out okay, and no one sustained any injuries.
When our crew arrived on scene, smoke was seen issuing from the back part of the house.
This incident remains under investigation by the Belchertown Fire Department.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
