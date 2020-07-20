BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Belchertown High School celebrated their seniors Monday. Graduating students were given their diplomas, a gift box, awards and scholarships, and an opportunity to take photos in their cap and gown.
For graduate Mileena Ryan, the final stretch of high school wasn’t what she was expecting, but she said it readied her for the next chapter.
“It’s definitely been interesting,” she said. “In the fall, I am attending the University of Vermont, and so I feel like the whole online learning has kind of prepared me for what online classes are going to be like in the fall, which is definitely going to be interesting.”
In all, 170 seniors picked up the last pieces of their high school career by appointment, as long as they weren’t showing coronavirus symptoms and hadn’t been in close contact with anyone who tested positive.
“Given our current situation to have them all come back today, walk the orange carpet to get their diploma, and to be recognized by me, I am very very proud of all of them and how they have reacted to the situation that we are in right now,” Principal Christine Vigneux said. “They’re a special group of students and I look forward to celebrating them again on Friday.”
Officials said there will also be an in-person ceremony this Friday for the graduates and their parents.
Congratulations to the class of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.