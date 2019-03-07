BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Belchertown Hockey team take the ice tonight just days after a member of the team died in a car accident.
Brendan Conroy died early Monday morning after crashing his car in Granby.
Tonight, the hockey team that Brendan was apart of took the ice for a game versus Easthampton in the state tournament.
The team came out onto the ice carrying Brendan's jersey, and the crowd went nuts.
That jersey stayed on the bench with them for the game.
The game is bitter sweet for the team.
They are excited to be in the playoffs, but it's been a hard few days since learning that their friend had passed away.
The Northwestern District Attorney's office says Brendan lost control of his car after driving erratically on Route 202 in Granby.
Grief councilors are on standby at the game.
Belchertown Public School officials tell Western Mass News that grief is hard.
You never know when it's going to hit so they wanted to be proactive by having councilors here to help anyone who might be having a hard time while at the game.
The stands were packed with supporters wearing black and orange.
One sign even said, 'Pack the Lymp for Brendan', meaning pack Olympia, the name of the stadium.
The winner advances to the next round of the state playoffs.
