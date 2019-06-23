A 34-year-old Belchertown man has died after being involved in an accident on Mill Valley Road on Route 181 in Belchertown.
According to officials, the accident happened around 7:45 Saturday night, the road was closed for the majority of the night.
Police say the man was driving a motorcycle southbound on Mill Valley Road and appeared to have lost control of the motorcycle, while passing several cars at a high rate of speed around a bend.
The motorcycle crossed over the yellow live and collided with an oncoming vehicle traveling northbound.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation by the Belchertown Police, State Police and State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.
The victims name has not been released.
