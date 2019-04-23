SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Belchertown man is facing several charges after allegedly trying to hit several police cruisers and a police officer during a pursuit.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers saw a driver - identified by police as Miguel Martinez, 32, of Belchertown - pass several cars and run a red light near the intersection of St. James Avenue and State Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Police turned on their emergency lights in an effort to pull over the vehicle, but Martinez then allegedly continued to accelerate through another red light at Union and Walnut Streets, then through several stop signs and red lights, then through another red light at the Six Corners intersection before turning onto Alden Street.
Walsh said that Martinez then drove towards a marked cruiser that had its emergency lights on and began to slow down as if he was going to stop at Eastern Avenue and Alden Streets.
"One Springfield Police Officer got out of the passenger side of the cruiser, this is when Mr. Martinez accelerated towards the cruiser swerving and just missing the officer and the cruiser. The Officer had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit," Walsh explained.
Martinez then allegedly continued to drive through several neighborhoods and then came upon another cruiser on Rochelle Street.
"Mr. Martinez accelerated towards the cruiser and the Officer was able to swerve out of the way to avoid being hit. Mr. Martinez drove up on the sidewalk then back onto the street towards Wilbraham Road driving at another marked cruiser on Wilbraham Road. Officers were able to swerve out of the way to avoid being struck," Walsh noted.
The car ended up on Annawon Street, where Martinez allegedly tried to make a U-turn on the dead end street and reportedly swiped a cruiser.
Police said that Martinez then tried to flee on foot, but as officers got out and ordered him to show his hands, he allegedly went back into the car and locked the door.
A passenger window was then broken, so police could gain access to the vehicle and at that point, Martinez opened the door and was arrested.
During a search of the car, investigators reportedly seized an open pint of Hennessy and a small amount of marijuana.
Martinez is facing several charges from Monday's incident including:
- Assault to murder
- Assault with a dangerous weapon (seven counts)
- Reckless operation of a motor vehicle
- Resisting arrest
- Open container
- Refusal to submit
- Operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license as a habitual traffic offender
Walsh noted that Martinez also had eight outstanding default warrants against him on charges including:
- Default Warrant
- Credit Card Fraud under $1,200
- Default Warrant
- Uninsured Motor Vehicle
- Operating a Motor Vehicle with a revoked license as a Habitual Traffic Offender
- Assault & Battery on a Police Officer
- Resisting Arrest
- Unregistered Motor Vehicle
- Motor Vehicle Operator refused to identify one self
- Default Warrant
- Unregistered Motor Vehicle
- Uninsured Motor Vehicle
- Operating a Motor Vehicle with a revoked license as a Habitual Traffic Offender
- Motor Vehicle Operator refused to identify one self
- Default Warrant
- Unregistered Motor Vehicle
- Uninsured Motor Vehicle
- Operating a Motor Vehicle with a suspended license
- Motor Vehicle Operator refused to identify one self
- Default Warrant
- Threat to Commit a Crime
- Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order (two counts)
- Default Warrant
- Operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license as a Habitual Traffic Offender
- Number plate violation to conceal ID
- Unregistered Motor Vehicle
- Default Warrant
- Motor Vehicle Operator refused to identify one self
- Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license
- Speeding
- Default Warrant
- Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license
- Number plate violation to conceal ID
- Uninsured Motor Vehicle
- Unregistered Motor Vehicle
