Belchertown officials respond to two-car accident on Rt. 202 at Allen St.

BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Belchertown officials were on scene of a two-car accident that occurred Sunday afternoon on Rt. 202 at Allen Street.
Belchertown Fire officials tell us they received the call around 12:30 p.m.
When they arrived on scene, they found that one of the vehicles involved had rolled over into a ditch.
Thankfully, no one had to be extricated from the car, and parties from both vehicles were uninjured.
This accident remains under investigation by the Belchertown Police Department.
