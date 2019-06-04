BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Belchertown man is under arrest following an investigation into marijuana cultivation and sales from a town residence.
Belchertown Police said that around 6 a.m. Tuesday, members of their department, along with members of the Northwestern D.A.'s Anti-Crime Task Force, executed a search warrant on a Franklin Street residence.
Once inside, investigators reportedly found 22-year-old Eli Silverman allegedly pointing a handgun at them.
Police were able to subdue Silverman and place him under arrest without injury to him or the officers.
"The search ultimately revealed the 9mm handgun with the serial # filed off, multiple magazines and rounds of ammunition, numerous types of edibles, cannabis extract, mushrooms, THC, LSD, approx. 136 marijuana plants, approx. $1002 and much more narcotics evidence," police said in a statement.
Silverman has been charged with:
- Possession of a firearm without an FID
- Possession of ammunition without an FID
- Assault with a dangerous weapon
- Possession of a firearm during a felony
- Possession of a firearm with a defaced number during a felony
- Possession to distribute a Class D substance
- Possession to distribute a Class C substance (11 counts)
- Cultivation of a Class D substance (marijuana)
Police noted that Belchertown Animal Control took custody of two dogs and several cats at the residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.