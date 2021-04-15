BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Belchertown.
Belchertown Police said that officers and firefighters responded to a 911 call for a serious motorcycle crash near 102 Amherst Road around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday.
When crews arrived, they found that a 37-year-old Belchertown man failed to negotiate a curve and hit a guardrail.
The operator was pronounced dead at the scene. The Northwestern District Attorney's office has identified the man as 37-year-old Jason Zolendziewski.
The crash remains under investigation by Belchertown Police, troopers assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney's office, and the Mass. State Police crash reconstruction unit.
