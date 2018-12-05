BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This past Saturday in Belchertown, authorities report that a deer was shot and killed illegally.
The culprit behind the killing violated a number of laws and now, police are looking to catch them.
A field off of Federal Street is where police said a deer was shot and killed illegally over the weekend.
“I've been with Belchertown about nine years now. [You ever seen something like this?] Generally, it's a very nice community. We don't have too many issues like this that happen in town," said Belchertown Police Officer Robert Mann.
It was illegal for a number of reasons. For starters, it's not the suspect's property.
"If you go on someone else's property, to at least get permission prior to doing so," Mann explained.
There are also strict timeframes for when a person can hunt.
"The timeframes for hunting are a half-hour prior to sunrise and half hour-after sunset, so in this case, it's right on the border," Mann noted.
State law said that all legal hunting must be 500 feet or more from residences, but there are houses are much closer than that.
You also cannot 'hunt' within 150 feet of a roadway.
"You have several houses in the woods line of the property, as well as horses and other things out in that field," Mann said.
Fortunately, witnesses were able to spook the poacher before they tried to collect their prize.
They also got a look at the vehicle they were in and police told Western Mass News they would like your help in tracking it down.
"It could be two people at this point. We're mainly looking into the vehicle that was seen leaving the area. It's described as a Ford F-250/350, color red, possibly being a diesel with a flatbed on the back of it," Man added.
We're told most of these violations, of which there will be more, are misdemeanors.
The Massachusetts Environmental Police are assisting in this investigation.
Contact Belchertown Police at (413) 323-6685 if you know anything about this incident.
