Belchertown Police see uptick in mail thefts.

BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Belchertown are asking residents to take precautionary measures after noticing a rise in the amount of mail thefts.
According to Belchertown Police officials, suspects allegedly have been removing mail from residents' mailboxes and have been discarding it all over the road.
We're told that those responsible were searching for checks that were made out.
