BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A Belchertown resident reached out to us with concerns Thursday morning about her yard and driveway getting washed out again, just like they did a month and a half ago.
We met Linda Wood and her husband, Steven when they woke up to their yard completely gone back in July. Now, with this latest rainstorm causing water levels to rise, they’re scared what happened before could happen again.
“Oh yeah, I was terrified. I couldn’t sleep last night. We’re terrified the same thing is going to happen again,” said Belchertown resident Linda Wood.
Belchertown resident Linda Wood shared her thoughts as heavy rain moved through overnight. She did not want the rising water to take over the beaver dam and cause havoc like back in mid-July when her East Street driveway and yard were completely washed out. Now her property is slowly coming back together. The grass is somewhat greener on the other side.
“We’ve had to do a lot of clean up. With thousands of dollars worth of damage to clean up. And we have done that,” Linda said.
Linda has been talking with state representative Jake Oliveira about her concerns over potential flooding from the beaver dam. She wants to know if the state will clean up debris leftover and help prevent this from happening again. Oliveria told Western Mass News they’re working on a solution.
“We’re actually going to be meeting together hopefully within the next week or so bringing together town officials, state officials like myself, residents, the DPW, mass fish, and wildlife together to try to manage that property,” said Oliveria.
Wood wants something done as soon as possible.
“It’s getting worse. If it happens again, I can’t believe that they can’t see that’s a problem,” said Linda.
Fortunately, the storm did not impact Linda's repair work from before, but she told us she will have to remain vigilant whenever it rains, until a permanent fix is made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.