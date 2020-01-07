BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Belchertown music teacher is a finalist for a GRAMMY award in music education.
The small town educator was up against thousands of nominees across the country and landed himself on the top ten list.
Geoffrey Gould, a music teacher at Swift River Elementary School in Belchertown, spends his days educating the minds of his inspiring young students.
While his students just see their fun and charismatic music teacher, Mr. Gould, a call from a special number took his career to the next level.
"I looked at my caller ID when they called and it said "The Recording Academy" and I said 'Oh no, I think I know who this might be," Gould explained.
The Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum has chosen Gould as a finalist for the 2020 music educator award.
"This year, the excitement around our piano lab and national attention we are getting, we have postcards from around the country from people who are so excited about the fact we are teaching an entire community how to play piano," Gould said,
The award recognizes teachers who have made a commitment to music education and those who make sure music continues to be taught in schools.
“Music education has never been more important than it is now with social emotional learning, with the ability to bridge gaps and academics and getting kids to work together," Gould noted.
It's something to which Gould has dedicated the last 18 years.
"My own life experiences is to build this. My dream coming out of college was to teach an entire community piano and the piano is the basis for western music education," Gould added.
Gould said not only is this his passion, it's his purpose to help out his young students.
“When I was younger, I thought about money and as I got older, I realized a quality life is about purpose and I feel every morning, I get to wake up and get to teach kids about the art I fell in love with in this very town and these very schools," Gould said.
If Gould wins, he will be flown to Los Angeles for the GRAMMY Awards later this month to be recognized on national television.
Just being a finalist means Gould and Swift River School will still each receive $1,000 grants, but right now, his focus remains on his students.
"The biggest thing is I want them to have a life with music and that’s where everything drive from," Gould noted.
You can watch this year's GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, January 26, starting at 8 p.m., on CBS 3.
