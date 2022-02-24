BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Belchertown Board of Health held a special meeting Thursday night to discuss the mask mandates in the town and schools.
The town-wide indoor mask mandate has been removed, effective immediately. As for schools, the school committee has moved to keep theirs in place through March 14th.
