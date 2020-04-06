BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Shop & Shop in Belchertown confirmed one of their associates has tested positive for COVID-19.
They didn't say when they were notified of the confirmed test result but told Western Mass News they quickly informed local health authorities as soon as they were made aware.
The Director of External Communications & Community Relations for the Stop and Shop Supermarket Corporation, Maura O'Brien told Western Mass News they also notified all other associates who may have been in close contact with the individual who was diagnosed.
"We also took the necessary precautions to deep clean and sanitize the store fully," O'Brien said.
O'Brien also told us the individual is recovering at home and will be paid for this mandated time off, but will not return to work until cleared by public health officials to stop the spread of COVID-19.
"As we have throughout this entire coronavirus pandemic, we've continued to work closely with local and state health authorities to ensure that we are doing everything possible to protect the health and safety of our associates and customers while keeping our stores open and accessible to our neighbors in the communities we serve," O'Brien noted.
