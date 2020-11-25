FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Playoff chances are starting to look slim for the New England Patriots, but the team is looking to bounce back this week, keeping their hopes alive.
This season is not one the Patriots anticipated, but the team will continue to put in the work on the practice field today, gearing up for their next matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Patriots back at it again for another day of practice, just a day before Thanksgiving, the team now looking ahead to their next matchup against Kyler Murray and the 6-4 Arizona Cardinals.
The Patriots are continuing to deal with plenty of injuries this season, including most recently running back Rex Burkhead, who could be facing a season-ending knee injury.
But there is one wide receiver who is making progress and hopefully will be making his way back to the field soon is wide receiver, Julian Edelman.
"I think Julian is heading in the right direction. I spoke to him, and he’s feeling better every day, confident, stronger. We’ll take it day by day," explained head coach Bill Belichick. "When he’s ready to go, we’ll put him out there. But we don’t want to rush it or put him out there, and then there’s a setback, and then we run out of time. So, when he’s ready, he’ll be back out there."
Though Edelman has missed the last four games of the season, Belichick told Western Mass News he's been working extremely hard to get back out there on the field as soon as possible.
Edelman, however, was not on the practice field today, and whether or not he will be playing in Sunday's game will be more of a game-time decision depending on how he's feeling and if they think he's healthy enough.
Coming up later on Western Mass News at 6 p.m. on ABC40, hear from starting quarterback Cam Newton and his thoughts on the future of the team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.