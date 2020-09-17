FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots are just a few days away before their first road game of the season, taking on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Head coach Bill Belichick spoke to media for the first time on Thursday since the passing of his mother Jeannette, who died of natural causes at 98 years old.
Belichick said many people reached out to him to send their condolences for him and his family. This all happened early in the second week of the NFL season as he and the coaches are preparing the team to take on veteran quarterback and Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson and the Seahawks in just a few days.
Belichick told Western Mass News being an only child, his mother especially meant a lot to him and his family.
"My mom and I spent a lot of time together and she was a great woman. I certainly learned pretty much everything from my parents and then, you know, with her love that she gave to her grandkids - to Amanda, Steve, and Brian - was ultra-special to me as well, so I appreciate everyone's thoughts and condolences that have been expressed. She had almost 99 years, so a very long and happy life, so she'll be with my dad now,” Belichick explained.
Belichick went on discussing the game plan for Sunday. When asked about his thoughts on Wilson, he said he is not only a tremendous player, but one of the most underrated players in the league.
Belicihick and the team also keeping an eye on the weather in Seattle. With the wildfires taking place, he said they "may even have to do things a little bit differently if necessary" but are monitoring the situation.
