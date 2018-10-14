WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - In the wake of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a benefit concert was held Sunday for a local woman battling Stage Four breast cancer.
The concert took place at St. Mary's Church in Westfield, organized by a little girl, all to help Christy Fedor.
Ayslin Dziedzic organized the event.
She knows Christy and her family, and wanted the community to come out and show their support for Christy as she battles the disease.
"I really wanted to do this, because," Ayslin tells us. "I know she's been struggling so I wanted to make her feel happy."
"There were folks from everywhere," said Christy. "People from the current part of our lives, and people from the past. It was just amazing, the outpouring of love and support that we had today. It was really touching."
Sunday's concert was MC'd by our very own Dave Madsen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.