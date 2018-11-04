WESTFIELD, MA (WGB/WSHM) - A benefit concert was held Sunday afternoon to raise money and awareness for the homeless teen population in the city.
The funds will go to an organization that supports them, called The Kinship Fund.
It was organized by Westfield school officials to help homeless youths get food, car repairs, dental bills, and other necessities.
Sunday's concert was set up by two Westfield students who are also part of the Dan Kane singers.
They say they wanted to give some of their time to help kids in their city.
"We just really wanted to help out our community, and," event organizer Carly James tells us. "Dan Kane is always encouraging us to help our community as much as we can. When we had the chance to do that for ourselves, we thought that helping our kids our own age would be the best way to do it."
Sunday's event was free to the public, but all donations will go to the Kinship Fund.
