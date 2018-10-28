HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Tolliver family from Chicopee works hard to make end's meet after the father, Joel, was diagnosed with liver failure.
There was a wonderful turnout Sunday night at a benefit dinner held for Joel at the Waterfront Tavern in Holyoke, all to help out the Tollivers in their time of need.
When we first introduced you to the Tollivers in August, the community quickly stepped in to help repair their broken air conditioner for free.
The Surprise Squad also jumped in to help, giving the family gift cards for school lunches and supplies.
Theresa Tolliver tells us that tonight's dinner gives the family hope, and they appreciate the overwhelming support.
"We have him in a wheelchair," Theresa Tolliver tells us. "So that he could come to this event, and so that people could see him, and that he could see the outpouring love. I think that's really important for him to see it. Not just for me and the boys to experience it, but for him to experience it as well."
Theresa also told us some amazing news Sunday.
Joel may be a candidate for a transplant.
This is something the family did not think their father would have a chance at.
The family is waiting to here back, and they're keeping the faith alive.
