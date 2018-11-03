AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A pasta dinner was held Saturday evening at Agawam Junior High School benefiting Wreaths Across America.
The goal of the Agawam's Veterans Council is to place a wreath on the monument of every veteran at the Agawam Veterans Cemetery.
All of the proceeds from Saturday's dinner will go towards Wreaths Across America.
There were raffles, live music, and much more.
The Council plans to lay the wreaths on December 15th.
If you wish to make a charitable to Wreaths Across America, you can click or tap HERE.
