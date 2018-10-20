SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - American International College hosted a fundraising event Saturday to help victims of last year's devastating hurricanes.
The Puerto Rico Se Levanta, otherwise known as 'We Rise', is geared towards benefiting those impacted by Maria and Irma.
The community gathered at the school for a celebration of music, dance, and a variety of local performers.
Folks were also encouraged to donate clothes, and other supplies to make sure victims have the support they need.
"A lot of our students come from Puerto Rico, and," benefit organizer Tatiana Cole tells us. "It's effecting our surrounding community, but we also know that Puerto Rico is still in need. There's still people without power. They still need different goods and resources. We still like to give back, because we know they're still in need even just a year later."
All the proceeds from Saturday's event will go towards the Puerto Rico Springfield Welcome Center and the New North Citizens Council.
All donated goods will be sent to Puerto Rico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.