CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A touching tribute has been scheduled for Alex Ortiz, the high school student who was killed in a car crash in Wilbraham nearly two weeks ago.
Later this month, four teams will face off in a lacrosse tournament.
All proceeds will go directly to the family of Alex Ortiz.
Western Mass News spoke with Matt Smith, the head lacrosse coach at Chicopee Comp.
Smith and a school alum are organizing the event.
On July 27, about eighty players will hit the field for a round robin tournament from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Each player paid $35 to get a pin to wear. The rest of the funds will go to Alex's family.
Coach Smith describes why he wanted to put together the game
"Trying to, you know, make some money for Alex's family to help off set some of the costs that they endured from his tragic death, you know, to just try and help them out, because nothing is going to make them feel better at the end of the day, but something they cannot maybe worry about at the end of it," Coach Smith tells us.
Alex was inside a car that crashed into a tree in Wilbraham on June 7.
He was killed in the crash. The other driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
We have reached out to the Hampden County District Attorney's office for more information. We have not heard back yet.
As for the game. so far, the coach has raised $1,300 for Alex's family.
