SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A community is coming together to support a Springfield teen who continues to recover after he was hit by a car last month.
A benefit was held at the Eagles Club on St. James Avenue where a benefit was held for the family of Reysean Maldonado.
Reysean was hit by a car last month at the intersection of Parker Street and Boston Road in Springfield after he was on his way home after a night at Interskate 91 with his friends.
His parents tell Western Mass News that he is making progress, but there is still a long road to recovery for the 15-year-old.
That's why friends and family are coming together Sunday night for this fundraiser to make sure he and his family know they're not alone during this process.
Terry Cinconi is one of the organizers and tells Western Mass News that, just off ticket sales alone, they've raised $1,200.
"I couldn't be happier with the turnout," Terry tells us. "Think it's amazing. Some people couldn't even come. They just donated money. It just goes to show there's a lot of nice people out there."
Tickets are $10 per person, and there is also a buffet, cash bar, and a 50/50 raffle.
Children under five are free, and the event runs until 7 p.m.
