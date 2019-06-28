AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A week ago, five patch riders and two supporters of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club were killed in a horrific crash in New Hampshire.
Ever since, bikers and people touched by this loss of life have rallied together to help the victims' families.
Last Friday, the lives of seven bikers came to an abrupt end when a pickup truck driven by 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield collided into their group on Route 2 in Randolph, New Hampshire.
"It hit really hard," said Agawam Cinemas owner Kim Wheeler.
Wheeler is like many right now - shaken by the crash - but she explained to Western Mass News she's also blown away by the support the bikers with the Jarheads MC.
"I personally think it's my patriotic duty to do what I can," Wheeler said.
Wheeler combined resources and found a way to do her part.
"When I realized there was maybe a small contribution we could do, we teamed up with the guys at Throttle Rocker Magazine saying I have the drive and venue, you have the audience," Wheeler noted.
And together they now have a fundraiser planned around a special screening that will fill the near 400 seats at the cinemas.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the crash victims' families.
The movie playing is called 'Wild Hogs.' It's not something you'll see in theaters nowadays, which is a comedic take on the camaraderie formed within these motorcycle groups. It's family friendly too.
“Throttle Rocker says they're going to have raffles, a bucket pass. I think there’s going to be more than just one thing to get the funds for the Jarheads," Wheeler said.
It will all be happening on July 9 from 7:10 to 9:30 p.m. at the Agawam Cinemas. Tickets are $15 each.
For more info, CLICK HERE.
