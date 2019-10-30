DALTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been four months since seven members of the Jarheads motorcycle club were killed in Randolph, NH after police said a truck driven 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield plowed into the group.
Several other bikers who were hit and severely injured continue to recover.
On Wednesday, we heard from one of the survivors for the first time.
Joshua Morin, 45, has been a member of the Jarheads motorcycle club since 2011. He was with the group on June 21 in Randolph, NH when the horrific accident happened.
Morin was one of the bikers hit that day. He said he should have died and it's a miracle hes alive. He suffered a Stage III shoulder separation, fractured his left hand, had a broken pelvis, fractured his thigh, broke his knee, dislocated and fractured his tib-fib, and shattered his foot.
After spending a month at Maine Medical Center, undergoing more than 20 surgeries, three weeks of rehab and time at Berkshire Medical Center, Morin is back home in Dalton where he continues to recover.
Morin said since the day of the crash, he's received support from across the world and, this weekend, a special benefit is being held at the Polish Falcons Nest in Pittsfield to help Morin and his wife, Joy.
"Sometimes, it’s a little overwhelming because we’re the givers. We go to places and give donations. To be a receiver of donations makes me uncomfortable. I’m not that guy. I’m the guy who goes out and helps raise money," Morin said.
Brian Andrews, president of County Ambulance, added, "As a nurse, Josh relies on his legs and his body to do his job and really don’t know what the long-range prognosis is here. He’s been through lots of surgeries and has surgeries probably in the future and so we’re concerned about his financial well-being, as well as the fact that they need to be shown their loved. Even Joy, who was there witnessing what was going on, she’s been traumatized from an emotional standpoint, so they both need support from the community, which we’re seeing so far. People are really interested in the benefit and helping out."
The benefit for Joshua and Joy Morin is this Sunday, November 3 from 12 to 7 p.m. at the Polish Falcons Club on Belair Avenue in Pittsfield. There will be live music, raffles, food. and giveaway with 100 percent of proceeds going to the Morins.
For more information on how you can help the Morins via GoFundMe, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.