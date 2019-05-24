Berkshire Ave. in Springfield partially blocked after vehicle strikes pole.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police and fire officials are on scene investigating after a vehicle swerved and struck a pole on Berkshire Avenue.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that they were called to 346 Berkshire Avenue at 8:50 p.m. to assist with a vehicle that had struck a pole.
When officials arrived on scene, they found that a car had swerved and had struck a pole head-on, and nearly striking a tree
Firefighters did not need to extricate anyone from the vehicle.
It is unclear how many occupants were inside the vehicle at the time the accident occurred or if anyone was injured.
Officials have blocked off one lane of traffic as they continue to investigate.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
