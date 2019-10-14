STOCKBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Columbus Day weekend is usually a busy time for many local businesses especially in the Berkshires where peak Fall foliage can be seen.
Shops and restaurants have said between the peak foliage, beautiful weather and holiday weekend, it's the perfect recipe for a boost in business.
Main Street in Stockbridge was packed Monday as people enjoyed the Fall season in the Berkshires.
Sandy Haywood, store clerk owner of Country Store said there's one word to describe the weather this holiday weekend...
"Perfect. It was gorgeous. All the leaves from the rain this weekend popped so gorgeously," Haywood said.
The Western Mass News sky-drone shows beautiful colors in Great Barrington a sight many come to enjoy.
Berkshire Bike and Board Manager, Jay Elling said one of the best ways to explore the area is on two wheels.
"It's cooled off, it's not hot so mountain bikers love riding in the autumn cause it's cool. Better than 80 degrees. Out on the road, the roads are beautiful too. The back-roads we have here in Berkshire County are awesome dirt roads. That's been huge for us. The Berkshires are a hidden gem of all elements of cycling. It's perfect around here," Elling said.
