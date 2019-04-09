PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In the weeks following a murder-suicide that left an entire family of five dead in Sheffield, Berkshire County leaders are working together to form a new initiative to prevent domestic and sexual violence.
The new initiative was announced at the Elizabeth Freeman Center in Pittsfield, where nearly 350 people sought help in 2018.
However, today, law enforcement officials focused on those who haven't come forward yet, hoping to bring them out of dangerous circumstances before it's too late.
Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington's new initiative involves an 18-person committee made up of police officers, lawmakers, health care workers, and those who work with domestic violence victims every day.
Their goal is to train more people to know the signs of domestic violence and other forms of sexual violence including human trafficking. They’re also exploring new ways to prosecute and track reported incidence of sexual and domestic violence from the moment police reports are filed.
While Harrington highlighted the murder-suicide in Sheffield, she said that the rate at which her office receives criminal complaints is the focal point of why this initiative is so critical.
"Each day, we in the district attorney's office receive overnight reports from throughout Berkshire County documenting the trauma inflicted by domestic and sexual violence. These reports come with alarming and heartbreaking frequency. Domestic and sexual violence has reached a crisis point in Berkshire County," Harrington explained.
Western Mass News was at today's announcement and will have more starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.