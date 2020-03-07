GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two youths have self-quarantined themselves after recently traveling to a country that is at an elevated risk for coronavirus.
Superintendent of Schools for the Berkshire Hills Regional District Peter Dillon says that a note went out to the parents whose students attended Monument Valley Regional Middle School informing them of the situation.
The students recently traveled to an unspecified country that was, at the time, classified by the CDC as a Level 2, meaning that "returning travelers may resume their active lives in the community and only requires them to report to their doctor if they exhibit symptoms of illness".
Shortly after the students went back to school, the CDC upgraded that country they had traveled to to a 'Level 3'.
The students will self-quarantine themselves at home for a 14-day period.
Superintendent Dillon says that custodians have disinfecting the school daily and encourage students, faculty, and staff members to wash their hands and cover their mouths when they sneeze or cough.
This comes after the State Public Health Laborator released that there are currently twelve presumptive positive cases of the COVID-19 and still 1 confirmed case in Mass.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have a live report at 6 p.m. on ABC40.
