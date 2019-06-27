SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A woman wanted for murder in Berkshire County has been arrested in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 6:40 a.m. Thursday, local and state authorities arrested 46-year-old Carey Pilot at an apartment on Worcester Street in Indian Orchard.
Walsh noted that Pilot was arrested on a warrant out of Berkshire County Superior Court.
The Berkshire County District Attorney's office said that this week, a grand jury handed up an indictment against Pilot on charges of first-degree murder and intimidation of a witness.
The D.A.'s office added that the murder charge for Pilot is a re-indictment after the charge had been dropped last month.
Pilot will be brought back to Berkshire County Superior Court for arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.