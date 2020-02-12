SHEFFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We're learning new information on a quadruple murder-suicide in Sheffield nearly a year ago.
Investigators released final documents today, as they formally close the case of Luke Karpinski, who police say murdered his wife, their three young children, then lit their house on fire before dying himself.
The Berkshire District Attorney's Office released the final report this afternoon.
It is more than 100 pages long, giving insight into what happened in the Sheffield home that fateful day in March last year.
On March 13th, 2019, firefighters in Sheffield made a gruesome discovery of Justine Wilbur and her three children, the family's 7-year-old twins and a 3-year-old all dead inside their home in Sheffield.
Police say it was at the hands of her husband and their father, Luke Karpinski, his body also found in the home.
Newly released documents by the Berkshire District Attorney's Office reveal new information about what investigators say happened that day.
Western Mass News was there in March when firefighters were initially called to home road for a house up in flames.
The fire was believed to be started only moments before the first 911 call, but according to the documents:
“Justine was located by firefighters in the laundry room in a consistent location where an assailant (Luke) could strike and attack based on the element of surprise.”
Police say she was attacked with a large knife.
The documents also say the three children were found murdered upstairs together on the second floor.
Fire investigators say they encountered two propane tanks believed to be in the “open position.”
The knob position of the stove in the main living area of the residence are observed in the “on” position which further flood propane into the dwelling.
Authorities say Luke's body was found by investigators on the third floor with smoke in his lungs.
They note:
“This is an indicator he was alive initially during the fire and died.”
An autopsy later revealed he had opiates in his system, with two bottles of alcohol found next to him.
Further in the investigation, authorities reveal Luke and Justine were believed to have a rocky relationship.
Witnesses suggest possible domestic abuse between the couple.
Police were told that on a monthly basis, two adults can be heard yelling at each other.
Investigators searched through Justine's computer.
Some of the exact search terms were:
08/04/16 how to fix a bored husband
02/25/2019 lake george romantic winter getaways
Investigators did not determine a clear motive for what happened.
These documents officially close the investigation.
