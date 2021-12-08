berkshire historical society - arrowhead.jpg

Photo Courtesy of Berkshire County Historical Society 

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Berkshire County Historical Society will offer two holiday programs at Arrowhead, the historic home of Herman Melville.

On Tuesday, a special tour of Arrowhead will be offered at 5 p.m.

The second tour will be a recreation of how Herman Melville celebrated Christmas at Arrowhead.

Holiday lights, seasonal readings and rarely-exhibited holiday-themed objects from the museum’s collection will all be featured.

Capacity is limited and pre-registration is required by phone or email.

