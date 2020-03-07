Berkshire County man being treated at area hospital for coronavirus.

(photo MGN-online)

 Andrew Masse

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Berkshire Health officials confirm the first  case of coronavirus here in western Mass.

Michael Leary of Berkshire Health Systems confirms that an older male that lives in Berkshire County has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 and remains in stable condition at Berkshire Medical Center.

It is unclear if the patient had traveled abroad recently.

This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.

