SHEFFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A young woman who grew up in the Berkshire County town of Sheffield was one of the 157 people killed when a jetliner crashed Sunday in Ethiopia.
The Berkshire Eagle is reporting that 24-year-old Samya Stumo was a 2010 graduate of Mount Everett Regional School.
Stumo worked for ThinkWell, an analyst working on strategic purchasing for primary health care in six countries.
She graduated with degrees in anthropology and in Spanish from UMass Amherst.
UMass spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski in a statement:
"The UMass Amherst community is deeply saddened by the loss of Samya Stumo, who tragically died in the Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday. Samya cared deeply about the welfare of others throughout her life and across the world. While at UMass Amherst, she was honored with a special Salute to Service Scholarship for her commitment to public service. She was especially known for engaging others by earning their respect, friendship and trust, demonstrating a remarkable ability to relate to people in their communities. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.