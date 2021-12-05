PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Berkshire District Attorney's Office ruled the deceased man found in the Pittsfield State Forest Saturday morning is a victim of homicide.
The DA's Office told Western Mass News the Chief Medical Examiner's Office has determined that the victim, 32-year-old Reymon Delacruz-Batista, died due to multiple gunshot wounds.
According to the DA's Office, Delacruz-Batista’s body was found by hunters. Delacruz-Batista was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Pittsfield Police, Pittsfield Fire, Action Ambulance, The DA's Office, Massachusetts State Police and the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.
The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire DA's Office is investigating the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkshire State Police Detectives at 413-499-1112 or the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705.
