CHARLEMONT, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A popular outdoor mountain resort in western Massachusetts, Berkshire East in Charlemont, has experienced a record-breaking biking season despite COVID-19.
Now, they’re gearing up for ski season.
Skiing this winter season won’t exactly be the same as COVID-19 precautions will be in place at local ski areas, including Berkshire East.
“There’s a lot of things, new things, that will be new this year with the ski season. As people have seen this summer, getting outdoors has been really popular. We’ve had a lot of people here this summer biking,” said Gab Porter-Henry, general manager of Berkshire East.
Right now, skiers are awaiting guidance from the state on what to do when skiing under a new normal.
One thing is for sure, they’re going to have to mask up and wear a face covering.
“The skiing will still be great, but the lodge capacity will be reduced. They’ll be needing to wear masks while you’re out in the lift lines and riding the lifts or inside the buildings,” Porter-Henry added.
As for the ski lifts, Porter-Henry told Western Mass News they're planning to limit the chairs to only family members or close friends at a time. Single riders may be able to ride with another person, but socially distant.
“People need to plan ahead more than they have in the past, so they should plan on making reservations before they come, making sure they’re looking at the capacities,” Porter-Henry explained.
Allowing the least amount of contact as possible between staff and skiers will be the key.
“A lot of skiers that have skied a lot before should really plan on changing out in their car and going direct to lift. Like everything else that’s going on these days, we’re looking to do as much touchless interactions as possible,” Porter-Henry said.
If everything goes as planned, Porter-Henry said they hope to hope for the season in early December.
