(AP) -- The pandemic has claimed another summer cultural event in the Berkshires.
Organizers on Friday announced the cancellation of The 2020 Berkshire International Film Festival that had been scheduled for next month.
“We are saddened to make this decision, but we know it is the best course of action," Kelley Vickery, the festival’s founder and artistic director, said in a statement.
The annual festival screens more than 80 films at venues throughout Berkshire County. Organizers are planning alternate summer events, including pop-up drive-in movie theaters.
