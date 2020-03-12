Berkshire Medical Center furloughs employees over coronavirus risk.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials at one local hospital are making staff adjustments amid growing concerns over the coronavirus.
Michael Leary, director of Media Relations for Berkshire Medical Center, tells us, that an undisclosed number of employees have been furloughed "due to potential higher than low risk contact with a patient or patients diagnosed with COVID-19".
It is unclear if any staff members are being tested for COVID-19 or are under self quarantine.
Officials are redistributing staff members to cover the areas with shortfalls.
They are also in the process of engaging a travel nurse organization.
