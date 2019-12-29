Bernardston Police issue warning to residents after recent string of vehicle break-ins.

BERNARDSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Bernardston are issuing a warning to residents after noticing a recent rise in vehicle break-ins.
Bernardston Police officials tell us that they have received several reports of unlocked vehicles in the Village, such as Church, Center, and South Streets, that were broken into.
Authorities had also received a report from a resident saying that someone had attempted to pry open the back door of their residence open, but was unsuccessful.
Officials are encouraging residents to lock their vehicles when left unattended, as well as their homes, and to keep all of their valuables out of sight.
If you observe a crime in your area, you are asked to call 911 and to not attempt to apprehend the suspect yourself.
