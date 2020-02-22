Bernardston Police report uptick in vehicle break-ins.

BERNARDSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities in Bernardston are issuing a warning to residents after seeing a rise in vehicle break-ins.
Bernardston Police officials tell us that items had been reported stolen from several unlocked vehicles during the overnight hours on Friday, February 22.
Officials would like to remind residents to secure their vehicles, homes, garage doors, and outbuildings when left unattended.
They also suggest installing motion and/or security cameras.
If Bernardston residents see any suspicious activity in their area, they are encouraged to contact the police department at 413-648-9208.
