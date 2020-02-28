SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Senator Bernie Sanders took the stage at the MassMutual Center on Friday night, making his case to local voters four days before the Massachusetts primary and ‘Super Tuesday.’
Sanders is currently leading all the other candidates in recent Massachusetts primary polls.
The Sanders campaign said that 4,750 people were in attendance Friday night.
Sanders had an edge taking the MassMutual Center stage. The latest ‘Super Tuesday’ polls show him leading in Massachusetts.
Voters who came to the Sanders rally shared the issues that are important to them.
“A government for and by the people would not be imprisoning millions of people in private prisons. A government for and by the people would provide healthcare for everyone,” said David Raphael of Conway.
Nicole Strazzulla of Hartford added, “I think you’re talking about inequality, whether it’s females in the workplace or you’re talking about people that are middle-class.”
Sanders spoke for an hour, sticking largely to his national talking points from the last year of campaigning. Those elicited enthusiastic reactions from the local audience.
“We are going to create, in November, the largest voter turn-out in the history of this country,” Sanders said.
Western Mass News sat down with Sanders ahead of his speech and asked about how local unions would feel about a universal healthcare program that would eliminate their current plans.
“One of the great crisis facing unions in negotiations is employers saying ‘Hey, I can’t give you a wage increase because the cost of healthcare is soaring.’ Under 'Medicare for All', everybody has healthcare, including union members, comprehensive healthcare including low-cost prescription drugs then what unions can focus on is raising wages,” Sanders explained.
With Democratic voters concerned about Sanders’ ability to beat President Donald Trump in a general election, we asked about a recent WBUR poll, showing Sanders supporters as less willing to support another candidate should the Vermont senator lose the nomination.
“I will do everything that I can to support whoever wins the nomination because I think what I understand and what all the other Democratic candidates understand is that Donald Trump is the most dangerous president in modern history of this country. We’ve all got to stand together and defeat him,” Sanders explained.
[Reporter: …and when it comes to getting that message out?]
“I think that message will get out,” Sanders added.
However, with the primary is still four days away and the senator leading in many ‘Super Tuesday’ state polls, Sanders is the Democratic front runner and the support in the room was undeniable.
"That is why we’re going to win here in Massachusetts," Sanders said.
Sanders next stop is a rally in Boston on Saturday.
