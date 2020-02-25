SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is set to make a campaign stop in Springfield.
Sanders' campaign said in a Facebook post that a rally will be held Friday at MassMutual Center.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event begins at 7:30 p.m.
His event comes just a few days before voters in 16 states and territories, including Massachusetts, head to the polls to cast their primary ballots on 'Super Tuesday.'
The Sanders event on Friday is free, open to the public, and entry will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.
While tickets are not required, those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP.
