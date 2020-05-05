SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The National Retail Federation said Americans are ready to spend more money on their moms despite the coronavirus outbreak.
While funding your family, Western Mass News is getting answers on the best budget buys for mom while saving some cash.
With everything going on, it may have slipped minds that Mother's Day is this upcoming Sunday
It will look a little different this year, but that's not stopping Americans from spending on gifts.
“The fact of the matter is we still know 75% of people are still planning on buying mom a gift,” said Sara Skirboll, shopping expert at RetailMeNot.
According to the National Retail Federation, Americans plan to spend an average of $205 this year to be exact, which is an increase of $8.
Skirboll said most of that shopping will be done online.
“If you missed any of the deadlines, you can still buy online and pick up curbside,” she said.
With shipping delays across the country due to the pandemic, Skirboll recommends taking advantage of curbside pick-up.
“Everyone from Bed Bath and Beyond to Dick's Sporting Goods, Kohls, Walmart is allowing you to do just that,” she said.
She has other gift ideas to save some cash.
“We know that 28% of moms want a gift card, so get a gift card to her favorite spot and again, support your local business and make mom happy,” she said.
Those who can't eat with mom this year because of social distancing, celebrations can be postponed with a gift card, or Skirboll recommends sending her favorite meal with this deal from DoorDash.
“They deliver food straight to your door and are 25% off,” Skirboll said.
Show her how much you love her by sending her flowers with contactless delivery.
“Nineteen percent of moms are looking for flowers. FTD is offering 20% off sitewide,” she said.
With Mother's Day this Sunday, Skirboll said a small gift could be just the thing to keep mom's spirits lifted during the pandemic, and if you're late to shopping, don't worry. Those pickup options can be ready quickly.
“Within a couple of hours, two, three, sometimes one hour, you can pick up at the curb. No contact, just pop the trunk and you can be on your way,” she said.
If you'd like to take advantage of those deals as well as some others your mom might love:
- Click here for restaurant deals
- Click here for deals on flowers
- Click here for a guide to shipping deadlines
- Click here for general Mother's Day info
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.