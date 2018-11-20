SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The official holiday shopping season is just about here and retailers are already offering deals to try and entice customers.
If you're looking to save some cash as you cross off your Christmas list, consumer advocates said there are some tricks of the trade.
How many people are on your holiday gift list?
"I usually have a list. Do you stick to the list? Yes. Sometimes," said Judith Coty of Pittsfield.
Coty said that sticking to a budget is what's tough.
Harlan Spotts, professor of marketing at Western New England University, told Western Mass News that particularly during the holidays, retailers have ways to get you to deviate from your list.
Music is key: something upbeat to keep you in a good mood.
It's one reason why Spotts said that you may go into a store with a list and come out with things you didn't think you needed.
"There's research that has been done that has shown that when people are in a positive mood, they're more likely to be thinking about the shopping experience, engage in the shopping experience, spend more time with their shopping experience," Spotts noted.
Of course, the more time you spend in a store, the more money you're likely to spend.
Spotts also said studies show retailers bank on holiday shoppers getting worn down, getting into that 'just get it done no matter the cost' mentality, which also, he said, leads to what's known as "self gift giving. "
"But gee, you know, this item that they have here is something I've always wanted or I've never thought about it but you know, I'd really like to have that," Spotts noted.
The day you shop may also help you save. Missie Morris is the self proclaimed Crazy Coupon Chick. Saving money is her passion and her actual business.
"Certain stores have their little secrets, such as Macy's will always run their one day sale with an early bird preview, so usually the night before is going to be your best day to shop for that early bird preview," Morris added.
Kohl's, Morris said, also has early bird deals, but the savvy shopper should go even earlier.
"So you're going to want to shop either that late Friday night or early Sunday morning for the best prices on the second and fourth Saturday at Kohl's," Morris noted.
If on-line is more your thing, e-commerce experts said Tuesdays are when most e-commerce sites, no matter the day, online retailers often start sales in the very early morning hours.
Consumer Reports said that the best deals on the hottest electronics, for example, actually happen after Black Friday and Cyber Monday and before December 13.
"Which means that you could be cooking your Thanksgiving dinner and have your laptop and and you could be doing your Black Friday shopping while cooking for your family and no need to go to the store," Morris said.
