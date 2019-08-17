SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More on how local consumers and retailers are taking full advantage of the two-day holiday.
People Western Mass News spoke with said that although they only save 6% on what they spend every little bit helps.
Coupons in hand, Janis Marchesi has an eye for a good deal.
"My coupons! I'm not only going to get 5 off of 30 but ill get the tax off!" Marchesi explained.
She said that she was shocked to see the crowds at shopping complexes Saturday.
"I'm looking at the parking lot and thinking maybe it's back to school..and then he goes no! Its tax-free weekend!" Marchesi said.
The two-day sales tax holiday will save shoppers just over 6% on things like books, clothes, and appliances.
"But isn't it nice that it comes just before school starts up again? That's a lot of savings for a lot of people! That's an extra pair of sneakers for someone!
It doesn't seem like a lot but when you start adding it up it is quite a bit of money you can save," Marchesi noted.
While things like cars, boats, and marijuana are all exempt from the holiday, you can still save on other big-ticket items.
Manny's TVs' & Appliances told Western Mass News they see sales dramatically increase in these two days.
And although it's a celebration for businesses and consumers, the state is expected to lose out on an estimated 26 million dollars in revenue.
Something some people hope won't change the holiday in years to come.
If you missed out on the sales today, there is still time to take advantage of the holiday until stores close on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.