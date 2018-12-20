Bethany Rd. in Monson down to one lane after dump truck rolls over.

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Monson are allowing one lane of traffic to get by after a dump truck rolled over on its side.
Details are limited, but officials tell us that this incident occurred near Betty Jean Drive.
Thankfully, the driver, the only occupant in the vehicle, was not injured.
Officials have not stated when they anticipate that side of the road reopening.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
