WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials at The Big E have confirmed that Beulah, the Asian elephant that spent this past weekend at the fair, has died.
The Big E said the elephant died at the age of 54 from natural causes.
This is a photo taken of Beulah over the weekend as she was an exhibit this year.
The R.W. Commerford and Sons Organization, which owns the animal, had announced there would be no elephant rides at the fair this year.
Last year at The Big E, there were several complaints into the treatment of the elephants.
“We are broken hearted...If you truly loved Beulah, kindly remember her and the Commerford family in your thoughts and prayers...They have lost a loved one," said Eastern States Exposition president and CEO Gene Cassidy in a statement.
Cassidy added he asks for the public's understanding and compassion to this difficult time for the Commerford family.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
